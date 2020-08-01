Back in 2018, Nigeria took part in the FIFA World Cup and they were wearing some pretty incredible jerseys in the process. These "Naija" jerseys featured gorgeous green and white patterns that paid homage to the country's rich culture. While Nigeria wasn't able to go far in the tournament, there is no denying that these uniforms left a lasting impact on those who both support and come from the country. So much so that the Nigeria jersey was easily one of the most popular to come out of that particular World Cup cycle.

Now, Nike is coming out with a few sneakers that also contain the "Naija" aesthetic. One of those shoes is this green and black Nike Air Presto that will go very well with that Nigeria jersey in your closet. As you can see, the tribal patterns from the soccer jersey are present all throughout the upper as we get multiple shades of green on top of a black midsole.

So far, a release date has not yet been determined for these although you can expect the pair to drop in the not so distant future. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Image via Nike

