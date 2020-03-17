Penny Hardaway is considered to be somewhat of a sneaker icon and for good reason. He helped popularize the Foamposite before going on to create various other dope silhouettes within his signature line. One of the sneakers that helped make his line pop was the Nike Air Penny 5 which saw a bit of a resurgence in 2012 thanks to the Miami Dolphins colorway. Eight years later, Nike is bringing back this colorway but with an alternate twist.

The original colorway has a base color of teal. However, with this model, Nike opts for a white base with teal and orange highlights all the way throughout. If you're a Dolphins fan, these colors will certainly ignite some pride and nostalgia within you. Even if you hate the Dolphins, there is no denying that this is a fun colorway that will look great out on the court in the summertime.

According to Sole Collector, you can expect these to drop sometime this Spring so be on the lookout at your local Nike retailer. In the meantime, let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

