The Nike Air Max Plus is one of the more popular models in the Air Max library and has seen some pretty colorful iterations over the years. Having said that, it's absolutely no surprise that Nike would want to drop an Air Max Plus pack that features two pairs of sneakers that contain alternating colors. The summer is almost here and people are going to be sporting some pretty vibrant colors so a shoe with such flamboyancy shouldn't come as much of a shock to anybody.

Within the pack, there will be one white pair and one black pair. These shades are found on the upper while the sides are where all the colors lay. On the left shoe, yellow can be found on the outside while orange is found on the inside of each foot. Meanwhile, the right shoe has purple accents on the outside. The back heel of the left shoe is yellow, with the right being purple. This exact same aesthetic is brought to the black pair, although the back heel will be orange instead of yellow and purple.

According to Sole Collector, these are going to be dropping on Monday, June 10th for an undisclosed price.

Image via Nike

