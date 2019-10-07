Nike has always been known to drop shoes that coincide with major holidays and events that happen throughout the year. Every single year, one of their biggest packs in the Chinese New Year collection which features a wide variety of silhouettes. This time around, it seems like Nike is going to be honoring the January 1st New Year as well, with a new colorway of the Nike Air Max 98.

In some official photos which were released today, we can see how the shoe is made of premium materials. The main color of the shoe is black, while red and gold accents are sprinkled all the way throughout. Perhaps the most interesting part of the upper is the cork material that wraps around the shoe and is also found on the medial side. On the insole, the words "New Year, New Plan, Just Do It" are printed in big letters which helps add to the aesthetic of the sneaker.

According to Sole Collector, there is no concrete release date for these yet although they should be dropped closer to New Year's Day. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike