The Nike Air Max 97 is one of the most iconic Air Max models of all time and has a whole slew of colorways to choose from. Considering the Summer is almost here, most people are looking for some colorful sneaker options to match their outfits. Despite this trend, Nike is looking to appeal to the more lowkey fashionistas out there with this stealthy new all-black version of the Air Max 97.

As you can tell from the images below, the entire upper is covered in black mesh and leather materials which creates a lowkey aesthetic that will surely work well with any outfit imaginable. It's not the most vibrant Air Max 97 out there but with this particular model, you'd be letting the silhouette do all of the talking.

There is no official release date for these but according to Sneaker News, they will be dropping quite soon for $160 USD.

Image via Nike

