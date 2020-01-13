One of the most iconic Air Max shoes of the 90s was the Nike Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet." Back in 2017, Nike brought this shoe back to the market place and it immediately blew up. All of a sudden, the sneaker was selling out at every single store and was almost impossible to get your hands on. This eventually led to a huge boom in Air Max 97 colorways. Now that we are in 2020, Nike is continuing their love of the Air Max 97, with a golf version of the "Silver Bullet" model.

Yes, that's right, if you're a golfer, you will be able to wear one of your favorite sneakers out on the golf course. Overall, this sneaker looks exactly like the original model except for this time around, there are spiked ridges on the bottom that help you with traction. These are incredibly sharp and will certainly go with any of your golfing outfits. If you want to look especially fashionable on the course, these are an absolute must-cop.

According to Sole Collector, these are dropping on Thursday, January 16th. Let us know in the comments what you think of these and whether or not you plan on testing them at your local course.

