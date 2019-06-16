One of the most iconic Air Max models of all time is the Nike Air Max 95 thanks to its chunky dad shoe aesthetic that features some pretty incredible potential colorway combinations. Now that dad shoes are all the rage these days, the Beaverton Brand has brought back some of the more chunky silhouettes in its library and the Air Max 95 certainly fits that bill. To further the 90s nostalgia throwback vibes that the shoe conveys, Nike has come through with a multicolor version of the shoe that makes it look like a vintage windbreaker.

The toe box and top layer of the shoe are white all while blue, turquoise, and yellow stripes make their way throughout. Meanwhile, there is Nike Air branding written in red on the side as the tongue is black.

If you're looking to cop these shoes for the summer, you can do so right now at Nike’s online store for $170 USD.

[Via]

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike