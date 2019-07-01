Nike's Air Max line is one of the best collections of sneakers you can find and continues to be marveled at by both sneakerheads and casual shoe consumers. There have been some fairly iconic models of the Air Max over the years, with one of which being the Nike Air Max 95. As the name suggests, this shoe debuted in 1995 and 24 years later, is still incredibly popular on the market. There have been some iconic colorways over the years and Nike tends to bring them back from time to time. Well, that's exactly what's happening with the "Black Grape" model which we last saw in 2014.

The shoe is pretty simple as the base is black with various shades of grey coming up the side. From there, bright teal is placed along the laces and the Air Max branding on the tongue. The tongue and cuff of the shoe is purple which helps bring the grape theme together.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these will be released in the coming weeks on Nike.com although a price hasn't been determined yet.

Image via Nike

