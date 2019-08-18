One of the best parts of any given year for sneakerheads is when Nike comes through and drops their all-new Air Max shoe. This year, Nike delivered the Air Max 720 to the masses, which was the logical evolution to the Nike Air Max 270. Instead of a chunky Air Max unit on the back heel, the shoe placed the unit all around the midsole, making it extremely comfortable, while also offering up a unique aesthetic. Since the original release of the shoe, Nike has been coming out with a plethora of colorways and have even more in the tuck for the future.

The next colorway on the docket is this tie-dye model which can be viewed below. As you would imagine, the entire upper is covered in shades of blue, pink, green, yellow, orange, and pretty well every other color in the rainbow. This aesthetic contrasts quite nicely with the clear Air Max unit which can be found on the midsole. Overall, it's a pretty interesting shoe that will surely look good with any tie-dye clothing you may have laying around.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these will be released sometime in the near future for $180 USD.

Image via Nike

