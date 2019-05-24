While the Nike Air Max 720 continues to turn heads and make waves in 2019, the Beaverton brand has upped the ante when it comes to the shoe's signature chunky Air Max unit. There have been a few silhouettes that have been given the midsole with one of them being the futuristic hightop sneaker, the Nike Air Max 720 Saturn. At first glance, this shoe looks as though it could be some type of racing boot from the year 2119 which makes it one of the most interesting shoes out there, even if is isn't for everybody.

Heading into the summer, Nike is making a concerted effort to drop more colorways of the shoe, with one of them being this brand new royal blue, black, and pink model. The upper is a mix of white and black with white on the side panels and the black on the toe box. From there, royal blue accents make their way onto the tongue and the zipper on the side. Finally, a Nike swoosh is outlined in pink on the side, adding to the flashy aesthetic.

According to Sneaker News, these shoes will be coming out in the coming weeks for $200 USD.

