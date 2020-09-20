Back in 2019, Nike unveiled the Air Max 720 to the world and at first, the design was quite polarizing. It's easy to see why this was the case when you consider how the shoe has an Air Max bubble making up the entire midsole. It is a futuristic design that pushes the boundaries of what you would expect from your typical Air Max sneaker. Despite the initial reception, the shoe has remained a huge hit, and well into 2020, Nike is still giving the sneaker come new colorways.

This latest model features white and platinum tint, which leads to a clean aesthetic that is perfect for your Fall wardrobe. As you can see from the official images below, the shoe has a white mesh upper, while the platinum tint appears near the bottom. While it may not be the most colorful offering ever created, it still serves its purpose as a dope offering for the fall season.

An official release date has not been released for these, so keep your eyes peeled to your local sneaker store. If you do plan on copping, they will run you $180 USD.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike