As the Summer moves on and Nike diversifies its lineup for consumers, it's no surprise that some pretty vibrant shoes are on their way to retailers everywhere. One of the new silhouettes that will help cater to those colorways is the Nike Air Max 270 React which has been teased over the last couple of weeks. The shoe hasn't been officially released yet but that hasn't stopped Nike from showing off some brand new versions of the shoe that will surely be a huge hit throughout the scorching hot Summer months.

The latest colorway of the sneaker to pop up is being dubbed "Hyper Jade" thanks to the greenish blue suede that can be seen throughout the entire upper of the shoe. There are also some blue hits on the sides and back heel while yellow is found on the tongue, side panels, and the Nike swoosh. As for the toe box, the same translucent material from the Nike React Element 87 is present so these are also customizable based on what socks you wear.

If you're looking to cop, they will release on July 18th for $150 USD, according to Sneaker Bar Detroit.

Image via SVD

Image via SVD

Image via SVD

Image via SVD

Image via SVD