One of the best shoes to release this year has to be the Nike Air Max 270 React. The shoe is exactly as described since it blends the back heel of the Air Max 270 with the midsole of any regular React shoe. This mixture of two comfortable midsole technologies creates one of the most comfiest shoes money can buy and sneakerheads are finally starting to take notice. Since the drop of the first colorway, Nike has been coming out with a plethora of new models and this "Geometric Art" colorway promises to be another hit.

The shoe has a white base but is surrounded by yellow on the Nike swoosh, teal on the back heel and midsole, purple on the toe cap and dark pink on the Air Max unit. This unique array of colors creates a shoe that really pops on your feet and with the comfort of the midsole in play, there is no denying how great this shoe is.

According to Sneaker News, these are dropping Thursday, September 5th for $150 USD so don't sleep if you're looking to cop. Let us know in the comments how you feel about these and whether or not you plan to cop.

