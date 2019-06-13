Over the last couple of weeks, Nike has been rolling out the red carpet to introduce the Nike Air Max 720 React to the world. As you would expect from a shoe with such a name, it has a similar silhouette to the Nike Air Max 270 except the front portion of the midsole is injected with react technology to add a double dose of comfort to the shoe. With the Summer weather already upon us, Nike is teasing some brand new colorways of the shoe which boast some very interesting hues and schemes.

The latest colorway here has an upper constructed of what is being called "Electro Green" and "obsidian". The green is mostly found on the sides and on the toe box while the obsidian hues are placed all over the shoe, particularly on the midsole. From there, yellow is then placed around the laces and on the Nike swoosh, which has an obsidian outline. Finally, the Air Max unit of the shoe is a pinkish red.

It is believed that these will drop on September 5th for $150 USD, according to Sneaker Bar Detroit.

Image via SVD

