Last year, Nike dropped the Nike Air Max 270 which was characterized by its chunky air max unit that appears on the back of the shoe. Now that the Beaverton Brand is consumed with the Nike Air Max 720, the 270 has taken a bit of a backseat. It looks like that's about to change though as the United States National Women's Soccer Team showed off a brand new sneaker ahead of the Women's World Cup that is already starting to garner some attention.

The shoe has a mixture of colors on it including white, blue, yellow, and red, with a mixture of materials such as suede and mesh. Perhaps the most interesting thing about this shoe though is the midsole which looks like it has the consistency of React, all while the signature Air Max unit still appears on the back.

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

There aren't too many details about this shoe by the way of a release date or a price but if it's being teased in this capacity, it should be released quite soon. Stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.