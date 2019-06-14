Ever since Nike unveiled the Nike Air Max 270 React, it seems as though we've only been seeing vibrant colorways of the hybrid sneaker. For the uninitiated, the shoe has a similar silhouette to the Air Max 270 except it features a reworked upper and it even features React technology in the front part of the midsole. It's an interesting look that certainly plays well to the strengths of colorful models that will be big hits this summer. While Nike has been tempted to go with wild colorways, they still understand how important it is to have a more basic version to help introduce people to the sneaker.

The latest model that has been unveiled is a simple black and white model which will appeal to those looking for a basic shoe for the summer that will go with any outfit. The upper has a mixture of black and static materials while the Nike swoosh comes in a simplistic white. From there, the React portion of the midsole is white while the Air Max unit on the back is pitch black.

If you're looking to cop this latest colorway of the Air Max 270 React, it will be available on July 3rd for $150 USD, according to Sneaker News.

Image via SVD

