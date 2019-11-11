Every year in China on November 11th, they celebrate something called "Single's Day." This holiday is meant to be a way for all of the single people to get together and just celebrate their lack of significant other. From a glance, it seems like a pretty weird holiday but if Nike is making some shoes for it, then it can't be so bad after all.

One of the best silhouettes of the year is the Nike Air Max 270 React and the colorway which can be seen below is called "Amethyst Tint." The upper is covered in a lavender tone while blue and iridescent highlights appear on and around the tongue. Overall, it's one of the cleanest colorways of the sneaker we have seen thus far and if you're looking for something with a soft pastel tone, then this is definitely the way to go.

According to Sneaker News, these are supposed to release on Monday, November 11th for a price that has not yet been determined. Salute to all of the single people in our comments who are thinking of copping these. Let us know what you think, down below.

Image via Sneaker News

