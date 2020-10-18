Two years ago, Nike came through with the Nike Air Max 270, which was the beginning of a brand new direction for the Air Max line. With this sneaker, Nike looked to add even more Air cushioning to the Air Max series and for the most part, it was incredibly successful. This design led to the invention of the Air Max 720, which had even more Air on the midsole. Two years later and the Air Max 270 is still going strong, with new colorways being brought out ever so often.

The latest of these models to be shown off is a clean and basic white and midnight navy offering. As you can see from the official photos below, the sneaker has a white mesh base while midnight navy appears on the toe box and mudguard. From there, we get some more navy on the back heel, as well as the Air Max unit. These elements give a nice dark look that will certainly excite fans who have been looking for something new from this shoe.

A release date has not yet been announced for these although you can expect them to drop quite soon, for $150 USD. Give us your thoughts on this offering, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

