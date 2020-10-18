Every single year, Nike comes out with a brand new Air Max model. In 2020, Nike decided to honor the 30th anniversary of the Air Max 90, by coming out with a futuristic take on the silhouette. Appropriately, this silhouette was dubbed the Nike Air Max 2090, and so far, it has been a massive hit with tons of new colorways making their way to the market. Now that we are firmly into the Fall season, new colorways continue to be released and they've all been fairly unique.

The latest colorway to be shown off his a scheme that many sneakerheads should be familiar with at this point. As you can see in the official photos below, we have ourselves a "Metallic Gold" offering. The upper and back heel is mostly all black, except for the Nike swoosh outline and mudguard which are a glistening shade of gold. These elements come together to create a stealthy yet oddly flashy shoe that should be appealing to those who like some gold in their kicks.

In terms of the release date, these will be coming out on November 9th for $150 USD. Let us know whether or not you plan on copping these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike