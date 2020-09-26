This year has been a massive one for the sneaker world as we have been blessed with a plethora of great releases. Every single year, Nike comes through with a new Air Max model and 2020 was no exception as they trotted out the Air Max 2090. As the name suggests, the silhouette pays homage to the 30-year-old Air Max 90, while bringing the sneaker into the 21st century thanks to a futuristic upper. Over the course of the last few months, this sneaker has been given plenty of great colorways, and now, it is being hit with a classic one.

If you got to watch Michael Jordan play basketball, then you surely know about the "Bred" or black and red colorway. Well, the Nike Air Max 2090 will be given that exact aesthetic. As you can see in the official images below, the shoe features a black tongue and swoosh, while the midsole and upper is a shade of Chicago Bulls red. It's a gorgeous model that would have any longtime sneakerhead excited.

A release date has yet to be revealed although you can expect these to drop soon for $150 USD.

Image via Nike

