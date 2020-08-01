Over the past few decades, the Nike Air Force 1 Low has proven itself to be one of the most iconic sneakers of all-time. While the triple-white and triple-black models are rightfully referred to as classics, there are still many people out there who enjoy some of the alternative colorways, as well as the specific Air Force models that deviate from the norm. One of those shoes is the Nike Air Force 1 Type, which features an abundance of material near the back heel which ultimately makes the shoe unique.

The latest colorway of this shoe is shaping up to be perfect for the summer and if you need to spruce up your collection, these are a great get. As you can see from the official images below, the shoe has a white base while "University Gold" is found near the laces and on the Nike swoosh. Meanwhile, we get a gorgeous shade of blue on the tongue and back heel.

These kicks currently don't have a release date although you can expect them to drop sometime in the near future for $140 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of the colorway and whether or not they're something you would ever plan on copping.

Image via Nike

