One of the most iconic silhouettes of all time is the Nike Air Force 1. The Low is the most popular but the mid-top is also a huge favorite thanks to the strap that wraps around the ankle. It is a shoe that has received a ton of great colorways over the years, including the "Chocolate" offering which is set to return.

As you can see from the official look down below, this shoe is covered in brown suede all while the laced and Nike swoosh are white. These elements make a gorgeous Air Force 1 that will probably look better in the Fall than in the summer. Regardless, this is a dope retro that longtime sneakerheads will most certainly enjoy.

It has now been revealed that this model will drop on Thursday, June 9th for a price of $150 USD through the Nike SNKRS App. This should come as great news for all of the sneakerheads out there, and we're sure these will be a big get for Air Force collectors. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more sneaker news.

Image via Nike

