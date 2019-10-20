Whether you're a sneakerhead or not, you have probably bought or owned a pair of Air Force 1s at some point in your life. The shoe is practically timeless, especially when you're talking about the all-white and all-black versions. Over the years, Nike has done quite a bit to change up the look of the Air Force 1 Low and these efforts include a plethora of colorways.

One of the latest colorways to be revealed is this "Yellow Snakeskin" offering which as you can imagine, is covered in yellow. The overlays are made of nubuck, while the mesh is placed on the toe box and side panel. Underneath the mesh, you can see a melange of black and yellow snakeskin material. There is a black Nike swoosh on the sides which helps tie the entire aesthetic together. If you're a fan of the Air Force 1, this would certainly be a great cop for those mid-fall vibes.

According to Sneaker News, there is no release date so far but these should be dropping soon so be on the lookout for them.

Image via Nike

