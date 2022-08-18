2022 is a huge year for the Nike Air Force 1 Low as it marks the 40th anniversary of the shoe's official release. This is one of the most legendary silhouettes in sneaker history, and Nike has a lot of reasons to celebrate it. In fact, Nike is bringing back a plethora of dope Nike Air Force 1 Low colorways, including the "West Indies" model which dropped in 2002 as part of New York's West Indian Day Parade Carnival.

With this shoe celebrating its 20th anniversary, Nike is back with a retro version that quite clearly lives up to the original. As you can see in the images down below, the shoe has a white upper, while the tongue and outsole have green highlights. Gold is also placed on the tongue which adds some contrast. From there, "West Indies" is written on the side with a palm tree right next to it.

This Air Force 1 Low retro will be dropping on Friday, August 26th for a price of $150 USD. Let us know what you think of this Nike Air Force 1 Low, down in the comments below. As always, keep it locked to HotNewHipHop as we will continue to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

