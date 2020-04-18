After making its debut back in 1982, the Nike Air Force 1 Low immediately became a huge hit amongst fans. Eventually, Nike became aware of the hype and demand surrounding the sneaker and decided to release it as a retro, a few years later. This was the first Nike silhouette to ever receive a retro release and eventually, Nike made the shoe a part of its year-round rotation. Now, you can go to any sneaker store at any time of year and pick up a triple-white or triple-black colorway.

Nike is constantly coming out with new colorways for this model and recently, they decided to bring out a revamped version of the iconic triple-white offering. As you can see from the official images below, the shoe has a white leather upper however the big differences are on the outsole and back heel, we are met with a creamy beige shade known as "Light Bone." This little twist creates a nice contrast that will certainly appeal to those looking for a muted shoe for casual use.

If you are interested in copping, you can grab these over at Nike.com, right now, for $90 USD.

Image via Nike

