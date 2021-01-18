In about two months from now, St. Patrick's Day will finally be upon us. Unfortunately, St. Patrick's Day festivities probably won't be very possible this year due to COVID-19. Regardless, there are plenty of people out there who are ready to celebrate the occasion and many are already looking for some green clothes to wear on the big day. Luckily, Nike is looking to have people covered as they recently unveiled their brand new Nike Air Force 1 Low, in the St. Patrick's Day colorway.

In the images below, you can see that the shoe has two shades of green. The darker shade is placed on the overlays, all while the lighter green is found on the toe box, Nike swoosh, and the inner lining. Perhaps one of the most unique details here is the fact that the patent leather on the back heel features four-leaf clovers engraved into the material. It's a nice little touch that adds to the St. Patrick's Day theme.

For now, release details have yet to be revealed for these, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will make sure to bring you any updates. As always, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

