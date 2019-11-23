One of the best parts of any holiday is all of the shoes that come out in celebration of it. Even if the shoes aren't necessarily tied to the holidays in any way, fans will look for any opportunity to cop just out of pure solidarity. Thanksgiving is coming up in two Fridays from now and what better way to kick off a family dinner than some shoes to flex at the table.

Black Friday is on November 29th but on Monday, November 25th, Nike will be dropping this premium Nike Air Force 1 Low "Snakeskin" which is looking pretty fire. As you can see from the images below, the shoe is covered in scaley snake-colored material that will certainly make your feet flash this Winter season. From there, a black Nike swoosh is placed on the side all while the midsole is white. It's a clean colorway that comes complete with lush material and a look that is fairly iconic at this point.

According to Sneaker News, there is no official cost for these yet but when you consider the materials, it's clear these will be more than your average Air Force 1. Let us know in the comments what you think and if you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

