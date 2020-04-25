One of the most popular shoes of all time is the Nike Air Force 1 Low and it is easy to see why. The silhouette is very simple and works with pretty well any outfit. Over the years, Nike has made a lot of different variations of the shoe, including the Shadow model which features a reinforced midsole that layers on top each other near the back heel.

Now that the spring is upon and the summer is only a couple of months away, Nike is bringing out new colorways of the Air Force 1 Low Shadow, including this "Team Orange" offering. The base of the shoe is white while light blue is placed around the tongue and the midsole. From there, orange is found on the Nike swoosh and back heel. These colors mix together perfectly to create a shoe that will be a huge hit during the warmer months of the year.

So far, a release date has yet to be announced although they should arrive soon for $110 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

