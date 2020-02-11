Six years later, Kanye West's "Red October" colorway continues to leave its mark on sneaker culture. After the release of his Nike Air Yeezy 2, almost every sneaker brand tried to come through with its own monochrome red sneakers. These efforts were pretty successful and almost every single year, we get hit with a plethora of all-red shoes. Nike knows better than anyone how popular these models are and have come through with a "Red October" version of the Nike Air Force 1 Low Shadow.

As you can see from the official images below, the shoe is entirely covered in red leather. The Shadow aesthetic works great for this colorway and if you're a fan of the Air Force 1 Low, you'll definitely want to consider these for your collection. Red shoes aren't for everyone but if you love the monochrome look, these are a phenomenal option.

According to Sneaker News, these will be dropping later this month for an affordable $110 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

