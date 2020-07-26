Back in 1982, Nike came out with the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This sneaker was a huge hit and Nike took notice as they made it their first-ever model to get a retro. Now, you can't even walk into a sneaker store without seeing the Air Force 1 Low on the wall. The triple-white and triple-black colorways remain the most highly-sought after pairs, however, the Beaverton brand has always made sure to come through with a steady dose of colorful arrangements for those who want to be different.

The latest Nike Air Force 1 Low takes an interesting approach as it features a white midsole and black leather upper. As far as the big difference here, you will have to look towards the swoosh. In the photos below, you can see that the swoosh features some colorful floral prints that help spruce up the look of it, quite a bit. Overall, it's a unique concept and if you want a special-looking Air Force 1, these could definitely be great for you.

Keep your eyes peeled at your local sneaker retailer as these will certainly be dropping soon. As always, keep it locked to HNHH for more sneaker news.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike