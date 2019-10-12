One of the shoes that have completely dominated sneaker culture over the last thirty years or so is the Nike Air Force 1 Low which was the first-ever shoe to be retroed by Nike. This sneaker has been worn by almost everyone and if you've ever stepped foot inside of a Foot Locker, you've probably thought about copping either an all-white or all-black pair.

Nike is always looking for ways to update the shoe and this time around, they are finding inspiration in the multiple parks throughout New York City. The shoe is appropriately being called the Nike Air Force 1 Low "NYC Parks" and features an all-black upper that has swatches of different materials. On the outsole, there is paint splatter with orange, green, and blue being represented. Overall, it's a clean colorway that will certainly appeal to New Yorkers looking for some Fall kicks.

There is no exact release date for these just yet although according to Sneaker News, they should be coming to online and brick and mortar retailers very soon.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike