One of the most iconic sneaker silhouettes of all-time is the Nike Air Force 1 Low and after all of these years, Nike is still doing quite a bit with the silhouette. It seems as though every week they come through with a new colorway or variation of the shoe that has sneakerheads clamoring for more photos. Over the past couple of months, Nike has been doing quite a bit with the waterproof Gore-Tex material and now, yet another colorway is coming out.

As you can see from the images below, the shoe will feature everything you would expect from a Nike Air Force 1 Low, while Navy Blue Gore-Tex material makes its way all around the shoe. Once again, these will be waterproof so if you live somewhere with a lot of precipitation but need some kicks to stay fire, these are an overall great option.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these kicks will be coming out quite soon and will cost a cool $150 USD. Let us know in the comments if you plan on copping or if these are a skip.

Image via Nike

