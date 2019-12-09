It's been stated before on this website but it bears repeating, the Nike Air Force 1 Low is one of the most iconic shoes of all-time. This model is the first shoe Nike ever gave a retro re-release to and over the years, the all-white and all-black Air Force 1 colorways have been consistently stocked on store shelves. While there are always classic colorways to choose from, Nike has been great at giving fans brand new color schemes and offerings to play around with.

This latest colorway is proof that Nike is always bringing creativity to their sneakers. The upper appears to be quilted and features olive material mixed with orange highlights. In many ways, this sneaker looks exactly like those bomber jackets that everyone is wearing these days. If you're one of those people who proudly rocks the bomber jacket of the same color, you'll definitely want to check out these kicks.

According to Sneaker News, no release date or price has been revealed for these. For now, it seems like they will be coming in just a few weeks so be on the lookout. Would you cop these or are they a drop?

Image via Nike

