NBA All-Star weekend is quickly approaching and in just under two weeks from now, NBA players will be embarking on a journey to Chicago for one of the most hyped-up events of the year. Big sneaker brands are always looking for a reason to drop special shoes and All-Star weekend just so happens to be the perfect opportunity. This year, Nike will be joining the festivities with a "Chicago" colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 Low.

As you can see from the official images below, the sneaker is covered in grey tones while prints are found on every single panel. The right and left foot are mismatched while snakeskin, leopard print, and even camo are placed throughout the upper. Overall, this is one of the wilder Air Force 1 Low colorways you'll ever see which makes it perfect for an event such as All-Star weekend.

If you're looking to cop these, they will be available as of Saturday, February 8th for $130 USD, according to Sole Collector. Let us know what you think of these in the comments below. Will you be copping?

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike