Nike is ramping up its efforts this Summer to get some colorful sneakers out onto the market. Some of their most popular silhouettes have been a part of these efforts and the Nike Air Force 1 Low and Nike Air Max 97 are no exception. Now, Nike is giving both of these models a heavy dose of color with the "tie-dye/Chicago" models which can be seen below.

As for the Air Force 1 Low model, the entire upper is covered in vibrant blues, reds, greens, and yellows, while the midsole is white and the outsole is icy blue. On the insole, there is a peace sign, while the Chicago skyline can be seen on the back heel. The tongue is blue and red and is based on the flag of Chicago.

Image via Nike

When it comes to the Air Max 97, the shoe has a mixture of white overlays and tie-dye panels which creates an interesting contrast. The heel tab, tongue, and the insoles all have references to the city of Chicago which helps bring the entire theme together.

According to Sole Collector, there is no release date for these sneakers yet so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

