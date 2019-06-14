If you were to think about the most iconic shoes of all time, the Nike Air Force 1 Low would certainly be on that list. Now if you were to look at some of the best basketball shoes of all time, you would surely be thinking about the Nike Foamposite. Considering just how iconic these two models are, you can just imagine the results when you mix the two together.

The Nike Air Force 1 Foamposite Pro Cup is exactly what you would expect from a merger of these two styles. Essentially, Nike takes the iconic silhouette of the Air Force 1 and gives it the composite upper of the Foamposite Pro. As for the colorway, Nike has opted for an all-over black aesthetic that is complemented by green snakeskin patterns all throughout the upper. If you were to wear this shoe in public, you would certainly be making a huge statement.

If you're a fan of this model and are looking to cop for your collection, you will be able to do so as of tomorrow, June 15th for $180 USD, according to Sneaker News.

Image via Sneaker News

