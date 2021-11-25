Over the past few years, Nike has taken a massive step forward when it comes to sneakers that are more environmentally friendly. Every so often, Nike comes through with a brand new model that is entirely made out of recycled materials, and while the results can be polarizing, you have to commend them for trying. Now, it appears as though Nike is looking to do big things with one of their flagship models, the Nike Air Force 1. In fact, this latest Air Force 1 is set to be a giant boot, which makes sense with the Winter upon us.

To be more specific, this new model is called the Nike Air Force 1 Boot Crater and it is entirely made with reused material. The inaugural colorway is filled with various tones of charcoal grey, all while the chunky midsole has colorful specks all the way throughout. This is one of those looks that is going to divide people, although if you're planning on becoming an astronaut, these are probably really cool to you.

A release date has not yet been revealed, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

