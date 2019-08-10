While it may not be at its peak popularity these days, there is no denying the impact and the importance of the Nike Air Foamposite. The Nike Air Foamposite Pro is known for having the swoosh on the side and because of this trait, it isn't as popular as the Foamposite One. Regardless, some people can't get enough of the shoe even if it's almost impossible to pull off with certain outfits these days. Either way, Nike continues to release new colorways of the classic shoe and the latest will surely have Foamposite heads and funny enough, BAPE fans, foaming at the mouth.

In the Instagram post below, courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, we have some detailed photos of the Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Purple Camo." The shoe has pink and purple camo all the way throughout the upper while a black Nike swoosh is found near the back. The rest of the sneaker is black as to create a nice bit of contrast.

These kicks will be coming out on Saturday, August 17th for $230 USD so if you're in the market for new Foams, these might be the ones to go far. They might be loud but they would definitely stand out amongst the rest of your Foamposite collection.