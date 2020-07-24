Since the sneaker's inception about 20 years ago, the Nike Air Foamposite One has become a cultural phenomenon. Now sure, it isn't nearly as popular as it once was, but there is no denying that it is one of the best shoes to ever grace a basketball court. Anyone who has ever seen Penny Hardaway in action can certainly attest to this. Over the years, we have seen numerous dope colorways of this particular silhouette and in 2020, Nike continues to bless the shoe with some interesting offerings.

The latest model of the Foamposite One comes courtesy of the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz. The images below depict a colorway that is currently being listed as "Black/Team Royal-Team Orange-Black," and it certainly lives up to the name. As you can see, the upper is a gorgeous metallic black that gives the shoe a real shining quality to it. From there we have a very colorful outsole that features the aforementioned Team Royal and Orange.

This is perhaps one of the best Nike Air Foamposite One models to be shown off in quite some time, and it is slated to drop later this Summer, or even in the Fall season.

