One of the most storied basketball shoes in Nike's history is Penny Hardaway's infamous Nike Air Foamposite One. True sneakerheads know that the swooshless Foamposite is the better of the two models and over the years, there have been plenty of classic colorways to choose from. Unfortunately, the legacy of the shoe has hit a bit of a snag over the last couple of years as tastes and styles have changed. The Foamposite isn't as popular as it once was although that hasn't stopped the OGs from looking out for new models.

According to @zsneakerheadz, another new Foamposite colorway is on the horizon, this time in the form of an odd color scheme. The shoe has a white base although it looks as though there is black paint splatter all over the upper. There are white laces and some orange accents on the Nike swoosh and outsole. It's a pretty cool colorway and if you're a Foamposite fan who wants to try something new, this could be a great pick up.

In the post below, it states that the shoe is rumored to drop in October of this year and will cost $230 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think about this colorway and whether or not you plan on copping.