Foamposites used to be one of the most popular shoes on the market thanks to their bizarre design and use of composite materials. Overall, it's a shoe that not many people can pull off, regardless of how hard they may try. Despite this, there is no denying just how influential the sneaker is. While the hype for this shoe has died down, there are still plenty of sneakerheads who will go out of their way to cop new colorways. Nike has been more than happy to provide these fans with new SKUs and this "Cracked Lava" colorway is the perfect example of that.

As you can see from the images below, the shoe is covered in black and red composite material. The whole upper looks exactly like what the name would suggest. Overall, it's one of the more unique foamposites we've seen in a while. Fans of this silhouette will certainly be intrigued when these hit store shelves in a week from now.

According to Sneaker News, these are slated to drop on Sunday, January 19th for $230 USD. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these.

Image via Sneaker News

