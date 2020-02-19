If you're familiar with the Nike Air Foamposite One, then you know that it is one of the best basketball sneakers ever released. While the shoe has lost a lot of its hype over the years, there are still sneakerheads who swear by the model. Every year, Nike does its best to give us brand new colorways and even some retros on top of that. The Foamposite has a ton of classics in the vault and it appears as though the Beaverton brand is ready to rerelease one.

According to @zsneakerheadz, the Nike Air Foamposite One "Anthracite" could potentially be making a comeback. This model was released back in 2007 and was pretty limited upon release. Deadstock pairs are extremely rare and now, they go for over $1,000 USD on resale websites like StockX. Needless to say, sneakerheads have been begging to see these again and they may very well get their wish sooner than later.

If these do, in fact, drop, they are being pegged for the Holiday season of 2020. With this in mind, Foamposite fans should start saving their money in anticipation of this potential retro. If this colorway comes back, we're surely going to see even more Foamposite retros in the future.

Let us know if you would ever cop these?