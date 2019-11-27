Black Friday is in just a couple of days but most brands are already taking full advantage of the occasion to bring consumers some amazing sales. If you're a sneakerhead, Black Friday can be a momentous occasion as it's an opportunity to cop some of the shoes you missed out on, at a reduced price. Some of the culture's biggest brands like Adidas, Nike, and Puma are well aware of the desire to scoop up as many shoes as possible so you can be sure they've all come through with some pretty incredible sales.

To mark this occasion, we have compiled a list of some dope Black Friday deals from some of your favorite brands. There is something for everyone here and the prices may actually surprise you quite a bit.

Nike

Nike has a couple of great sales going on right now and most of them are offering you up to 20% off. For instance, Nike is giving 20% off on sale models as long as you use the code "WINSTREAK" at checkout. There are some pretty dope models here including the popular Nike Air Max 270 React and Nike Air Max 200. There are plenty of colorways to choose from here and shoes can be had for lower than $100 USD which is a huge steal. To check out on-sale models, visit the link right here.

From there, Nike is also offering 20% off on select full-price models including the Nike VaporMax 2019, Nike React Element 55, and Nike Air Max 720. The Element 55 is being listed at just under $80 USD which is an incredible price considering they retail for $130 USD. There is something for everyone in this sale so be sure to check it out.

Image via Nike

Adidas

Adidas has come through with some pretty dope sales this year. If you follow this link, you can check out a wide variety of shoes that are currently going for up to 50% off. There are some dope models and colorways here so if you've been meaning to get your Adidas collection right, this sale could be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Two of the best deals here come in the form of the Adidas Stan Smith (Premium Leather) and Adidas Continental 80. The Stan Smith is currently going for $80 which is a steal for such a classic silhouette. Meanwhile, the Continental 80 is selling for a whopping $40 USD which makes it one of the least expensive sneakers in the promotion.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Puma

Puma has come through with some pretty dope sales of their own and there is quite a bit of heat to be had here. There are two separate sales going on here and if you're a fan of Puma's basketball range, then you are in luck. Various colorways of the Puma Uproar Spectra Basketball shoe are currently going for 50% off. The shoe is normally $130 USD but now, they are going for $65 USD which is an incredible price, especially if you're a hooper in need of some on-court heat.

The brand is also offering 30% off on select models if you use the code "BLKFRIYAY." It may take you a bit of time to find a model that the sale applies to but one of our favorites is this white, purple, and green colorway of the Puma RS-X. This chunky dad shoe retails for $110 USD but can be had for a respectable $77 USD. This is one of the best new Puma silhouettes on the market so if you want to make a bold statement, we suggest you pick these up.

Image via Puma

Image via Puma

Let us know in the comments below what you plan on copping for Black Friday.