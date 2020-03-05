Nike's infamous Air Force 1 Low is easily one of the most iconic shoes of all time. The sneaker was first released back in 1982 and continues to be one of the most popular shoes on the market. While the triple-white and triple-black colorways are easily the highest sellers, there is no denying just how dope some of the other offerings are. For instance, models with white uppers and a colored swoosh are always a hit amongst sneakerheads who want something just a little bit extra.

Nike is always looking to make changes to the Air Force 1 Low and with this latest colorway, that's exactly what they are doing. As you can see, the upper is made of white leather while the swoosh is gold. What makes this model stand out, however, is the fact that the swoosh is textured in such a way that it actually looks hairy. This kind of aesthetic has been used on Nike shoes before although there is no denying it looks pretty clean on an Air Force 1.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, you can expect these to drop soon so keep an eye out if you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

