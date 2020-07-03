Basketball players are always looking for ways to get an edge out on the court, and sometimes, they look towards their shoes for that edge. Over the years, sneaker companies have developed some pretty unique technologies, including Nike, who have become revolutionaries in the world of auto-lacing shoes. It all started with the Nike HyperAdapt a few years ago, and now, we have shoes like the Nike Adapt BB 2.0, which can be controlled with an app.

The Nike Adapt BB 2.0 is more affordable auto-lacing sneaker although it will still run you about $400 USD. Recently, a brand new colorway was revealed called "Royal" and the shoe definitely lives up to its name. As you can see from the official images below, the shoe is covered in a royal blue tone, while the Adapt technology is placed securely in the midsole. It's a flashy shoe that is packed with some new tech that will certainly serve you well out on the court.

There is no release date for these just yet so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you that information.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike