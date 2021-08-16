Over the last few weeks, various NBA stars have been showing off their talents during pro-am games throughout the United States. The two best examples of this are Isaiah Thomas and Payton Pritchard who have put up some truly incredible statistics as of late. For instance, Thomas showed out and scored 81 points in a game just last week, and over the weekend, Pritchard came through and scored 92.

Needless to say, regardless of how many points you may average in the NBA, there is no doubt that these guys are world-class athletes who can make amateurs look like scrubs on any given day of the week. While many fans have been impressed by these performances, some are taking the hater approach, including Nick Young, who voiced his opinion on Twitter.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images for BIG3

I mean no disrespect but Seattle and Portland gotta have the worst pro am hoops they letting ppl score 92 81 70 50 50 come on y’all stop getting ppl from in front of the liquor store and telling them to come hoop lol," Young said. Immediately, Young was called out for looking like a hater, as fans reminded him that he has never put up such numbers in a game before.

Young has been known to deliver the hot takes on social media, and when you consider the confidence he played with in the NBA, you can begin to understand why. Despite his opinion, Thomas and Pritchard should be proud of their games, as most of the people ripping on them would never be able to put up such high numbers.

You can check out the highlights from Thomas and Pritchard's performances, below.