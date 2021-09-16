Newcomer Amaarae Recruits Kali Uchis For "SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY" Remix

Amaarae makes her debut on the pages of HNHH this morning, with a fresh new remix of her increasingly popular song, "SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY." To that effect, that Ghanaian-American singer has recruited similar baby-voiced Kali Uchis to add some extra vocals to the song, and Kali slides through delivering a bilingual verse to match the aesthetic of the record.

Amaarae spoke about recruiting Kali for the shimmery, verging on dancehall-esque song, stating in a press release,

"'SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY’ was already a magical song with myself and Moliy but Kali takes it to a new dimension! I’m excited to have her on the remix. I’ve loved her music since I was 19 in College so to be able to work on this with her was amazing and she kills her verse! I think the Sad Girlz Worldwide are going to LOVE this!"

Meanwhile, Kali echoed, "I love this song so much and was honored when Ama asked me to be a part of this. She deserves all the success and blessings coming her way."

The original record appeared on Amaarae's debut effort, THE ANGEL YOU DON'T KNOW, a 14-song body of work that dropped in 2020. The album showcases Amaarae's wide-spanning and oft quirky influences when it comes to the r'n'b sound.

Check out this new remix and let us know what you think. Find more new r'n'b jams on our R&B SEASON playlist right here.

Quotable Lyrics

I really like your body, I really like your body

I don't know why you hide it

I wanna see it behind me

You know you don't gotta lie to me

- Kali