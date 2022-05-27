Fans of Kanye West and his iconic sneaker brand Yeezys rejoice, as first images of a new colorway for the Yeezy Boost 350 V2s have recently surfaced on Wednesday. The images obtained by Hypebeast depict the new colorway, called “Dark Beluga”, is expected to release later this fall.

This new release from the Adidas subsidiary builds on the already popular “Beluga” colorway, giving the beloved build a darker wash. The sneaker features dark gray themed Primeknit on the upper part of the shoe, accented by “Solar Red” stripes running laterally on the sides. The bottom of the sneaker features translucent gray rubber, balancing well with the colors of the Primeknit.

The expected price for the new instalment in the Yeezy line will be $230 USD.

The Yeezy brand has had quite the busy 2022. The Yeezy “Foam Runner” line has grown and developed into one of the most popular shoes of 2022, with multiple new colorways and styles releasing as of late. The Yeezy 700 v3 and 500s have released new models throughout the past few months as well.





[Via]