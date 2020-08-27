Kith has proven itself to be one of the biggest boutiques in all of sneaker and streetwear culture. If you've been to New York, Kith always seems to be a must-go spot as people want to see if the store is really as nice as people say. Ronnie Fieg has been able to turn Kith into an empire and they have worked with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Nike. This past year, they teamed up for a unique colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 Low, and now, it appears as though a second colorway could be on the way.

In new official photos that can be found below, we see a white leather upper sitting on top of a cream midsole. Meanwhile, the Kith and Nike swoosh branding throughout is split into a red, white, and blue aesthetic. It's a pretty interesting look that complements the silhouette well while also staying true to the past Kith and Nike Air Force 1 Low collabs.

For now, there is no release date associated with these so be on the lookout over the coming weeks as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.

Image via Nike

