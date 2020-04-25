NBA Youngboy Dishes Street Facts On "Top Files"

NBA Youngboy might be laying low for the foreseeable future but he did go out with a bang. The rapper released his latest project, 38 Baby 2 yesterday which will apparently be his last project for a while. The album doesn't disappoint, though. Laced with seventeen songs in total of primarily unreleased tracks, Youngboy bares his soul on the record over smooth, smokey Southern instrumentals.

NBA Youngboy has surely become the center of controversy since emerging in 2017 but on "Top Files," the rapper gives a better response than he ever has in an interview or Instagram clip. There's an aspect of survivor's guilt in his voice as he details growing up in poverty, the death of his grandma and uncle, and suffering from mental health issues.

"Top Files" is among the many tracks on the project that provides insight to Youngboy's ever-allusive life. Marking an immediate highlight, this song will surely be among the many tracks maintaining a heavy rotation during his absence.

Quotable Lyrics

Plenty nights outside steady slangin' fire, bet my life for a while

I done been baptized, but still I don't know

Are we forgave for killin' ones who tried?

Or for murderin' ones who murdered our brothers?

